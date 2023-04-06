80-year-old man left with fractured hip after being pushed over in Lidl

The 80-year-old man was pushed over in a Lidl in Tower Street, Stockton, on March 19 at around 2.05pm. He was taken to hospital where he was treated across a number of days for a fractured hip, Cleveland Police said.
It is now appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident.
A statement from the force said: “The man was pushed by another man in the store and spent days in hospital receiving treatment. The suspect is a white male, aged late 60's to early 70's, 5ft 8” tall, with grey hair balding at the top, wearing glasses, a dark coat with a white or cream jumper underneath and a black collared shirt under the jumper.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 052287.