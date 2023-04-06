All Sections
80-year-old man left with fractured hip after being pushed over in Lidl

An elderly man spent a couple of days in hospital after being assaulted in a supermarket, police have said.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:58 BST

The 80-year-old man was pushed over in a Lidl in Tower Street, Stockton, on March 19 at around 2.05pm. He was taken to hospital where he was treated across a number of days for a fractured hip, Cleveland Police said.

It is now appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident.

A statement from the force said: “The man was pushed by another man in the store and spent days in hospital receiving treatment. The suspect is a white male, aged late 60's to early 70's, 5ft 8” tall, with grey hair balding at the top, wearing glasses, a dark coat with a white or cream jumper underneath and a black collared shirt under the jumper.”

An 80-year-old man was left with a fractured hip after being pushed over in a Lidl store

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 052287.