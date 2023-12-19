A ‘dangerous’ Yorkshire paedophile who raped and abused children has been jailed
A man from Rotherham – who referred to himself as a paedophile - has been jailed for over 18 years after he repeatedly abused and exploited the vulnerability of children for more than 10 years.
Darren Thomas was sentenced today (Dec 19) at Sheffield Crown Court after the court heard he committed a series of offences between 2010 and 2021 involving children and young people aged between 11 and 17.
The 45-year-old silenced his victims, threatening that he would lose his job if they told anyone and would also use alcohol to take advantage of his vulnerable victims, forcing them to perform sexual acts.
Thomas had previously pleaded guilty, on September 5, at Sheffield Crown Court to two counts of rape of an under 16-year-old, five counts of sexual assault, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of digital penetration.
Just two days before his arrest Thomas sent a text message where he referred to himself as a ‘paedophile’
Subsequently, he was sentenced to 18 years years and seven months in prison and was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and restraining order for life.
Officer in the case, Detective Constable Caroline Anderson, called the investigation “complex” explaining it had taken almost eight years to “uncover and review” it.
“It has undoubtedly been a long and difficult process for the victims, and I want to commend their tremendous bravery in coming forward and providing statements and key evidence,” DC Anderson sai. “I hope the result has brought the victims a certain level of closure, but nothing can eliminate their ordeal.
“They will have to deal with the consequences of his actions for the rest of their lives, but thanks to their support a dangerous and prolific offender is now off the streets and serving time behind bars, unable to prey on anyone else. I am proud of the results of the investigation and would encourage other victims of sexual assault to come forward, so we can support you in seeking justice and continuing to make our communities safer, together.”