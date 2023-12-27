A 29-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after his Audi collided with a building on a road near Pocklington on Boxing Day.

Humberside Police said: “Officers are investigating after a man suffered what are thought to be life threatening injuries in a collision near Pocklington late last night, Tuesday 26 December.

"The collision took place at around 11.45pm on the A1079, near to the junction with The Balk, when a black Audi A3 left the road and collided with a building.

"A 29-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be life threatening.

A1079 at The Balk, Pocklington