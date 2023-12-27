A1079 Pocklington crash: Man, 29, seriously injured after Audi A3 collides with a building on Yorkshire road
Humberside Police said: “Officers are investigating after a man suffered what are thought to be life threatening injuries in a collision near Pocklington late last night, Tuesday 26 December.
"The collision took place at around 11.45pm on the A1079, near to the junction with The Balk, when a black Audi A3 left the road and collided with a building.
"A 29-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be life threatening.
"Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam footage from this area around the time of the collision, to please get in touch. You can do so by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 572 of 26 December.”