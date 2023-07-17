All Sections
A1079 York Road crash: 19-year-old dead after three-car crash as another man seriously injured

Officers investigating a three-vehicle crash on the A1079 York Road, Pocklington are appealing for witnesses after the death of a 19-year-old.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 17th Jul 2023, 08:09 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 08:09 BST

A silver Mini One, black Ford Fiesta and blue Ford Tourneo were in collision near the Allerthorpe roundabout at around 3.30pm on Friday July 14.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to work safely, police said.

Initially, a 19-year-old driver of the Mini was taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries.

However, he died in hospital on Sunday morning, police said.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Another man remains in hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone witnessed the incident, has CCTV footage from around the time the incident occurred, or any further information that may help with our enquires, you’re urged to contact our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 283 of 14 July.”