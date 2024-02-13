Alex Ramsden, 30, died in a crash on the A1136, Great Coates Road, in Grimsby, on Saturday, February 3.

It happened at around 11.40pm, Humberside police said, when a grey BMW 1 series which was travelling towards Great Coates collided with Alex.

Alex died at the scene.

Paying tribute to Alex, his family said: “The day we received the awful news Alex had died, a part of us died with him. Alex was the most loving son we could of wished for and words cannot begin to describe how much we will miss him."

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.