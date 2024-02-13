A1136, Great Coates Road: Family pay tribute to man, 30, killed in crash
Alex Ramsden, 30, died in a crash on the A1136, Great Coates Road, in Grimsby, on Saturday, February 3.
It happened at around 11.40pm, Humberside police said, when a grey BMW 1 series which was travelling towards Great Coates collided with Alex.
Alex died at the scene.
Paying tribute to Alex, his family said: “The day we received the awful news Alex had died, a part of us died with him. Alex was the most loving son we could of wished for and words cannot begin to describe how much we will miss him."
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.
Humberside Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them quoting log 625 of 3 February.