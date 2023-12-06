All Sections
A15 crash: Family name 35-year-old man who died after HGV crashed and overturned on A15

A man who died following a crash on the A15 has been named.
By Rebecca Marano
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 16:41 GMT

The crash happened on the A15 at Barnetby Top, in between Scunthorpe and Immingham, at around 9.10am on Tuesday, December 5.

Humberside Police said a HGV collided with a car, causing it to overturn.

Emergency services attended, but Tom Cooper, aged 25, died at the scene a short time later.

Three women suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 97 of December 5.