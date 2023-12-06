A15 crash: Family name 35-year-old man who died after HGV crashed and overturned on A15
A man who died following a crash on the A15 has been named.
The crash happened on the A15 at Barnetby Top, in between Scunthorpe and Immingham, at around 9.10am on Tuesday, December 5.
Humberside Police said a HGV collided with a car, causing it to overturn.
Emergency services attended, but Tom Cooper, aged 25, died at the scene a short time later.
Three women suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 97 of December 5.