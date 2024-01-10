A man has died after being hit by a Range Rover on a Yorkshire road.

The collision took place on the A172 near Swainby, Northallerton, at 5.30pm on January 9.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 80s, died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The road was closed, and diversions were put in place while emergency crews attended the scene and an initial investigation was carried out. Road closures were lifted at around 11pm.

A172 at Swainby, between Northallerton and Stokesley

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-09012024-0357.