A172 Swainby collision: Man dies after being hit by Range Rover on Yorkshire country road
The collision took place on the A172 near Swainby, Northallerton, at 5.30pm on January 9.
The male pedestrian, aged in his 80s, died at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said: “The road was closed, and diversions were put in place while emergency crews attended the scene and an initial investigation was carried out. Road closures were lifted at around 11pm.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-09012024-0357.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident and we would ask people not speculate about the collision on social media.”