Humberside Police have named a mother and her toddler son killed in a crash near Immingham last Friday.

The victims were youth worker and beauty therapist Nicola Courtney, 34, and her son Lucas Page, three, from Scunthorpe.

Humberside Police said: “At around 9.06pm on Friday 10 March a white articulated lorry was travelling westbound along the A180 at Immingham between Stallingborough and Brocklesby when it collided with stationary blue Ford Focus which is thought to have broken down in a live lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The full circumstances of the collision will be established during this complex investigation, and we would ask for people not to speculate about the circumstances of the crash.

Three-year-old Lucas Page

“We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to get in touch. If you saw either the collision itself, the vehicles prior to the collision or if you have any dash-cam footage showing the vehicles prior to the collision, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 557 of 10 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A voluntary referral has been made to the Independent Office of Police Complaints (IOPC) in relation to the collision.”