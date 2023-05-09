North Yorkshire have caught a biker doing 144mph on a rural section of the A19 with a mobile speed camera van.

The stretch near Easingwold is an accident black spot with a 60mph speed limit.

North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau said: “Over the weekend, one of our safety camera vehicles captured a motorbike travelling at 144mph in a 60mph zone near to Easingwold on the A19 where there have been a number of collisions resulting in death or serious injury.

"The vehicle was stopped by one of our colleagues and rider details were obtained. They were also found to be uninsured and so the vehicle was seized at the roadside. This will now be dealt with via the court process.”

A19 Easingwold