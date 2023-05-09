All Sections
A19 Easingwold: Police catch biker doing 144mph in 60mph accident black spot in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire have caught a biker doing 144mph on a rural section of the A19 with a mobile speed camera van.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 9th May 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:47 BST

The stretch near Easingwold is an accident black spot with a 60mph speed limit.

North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau said: “Over the weekend, one of our safety camera vehicles captured a motorbike travelling at 144mph in a 60mph zone near to Easingwold on the A19 where there have been a number of collisions resulting in death or serious injury.

"The vehicle was stopped by one of our colleagues and rider details were obtained. They were also found to be uninsured and so the vehicle was seized at the roadside. This will now be dealt with via the court process.”

A19 Easingwold

A bus driver is currently awaiting trial over the death of primary school worker Saskia Bets, 27, in a rush hour collision on the same stretch of the A19 near Easingwold in January 2021.