The motorway had to be closed between junction 41 for Pontefract and the Selby Fork interchange at junction 42 for several hours while officers looked for the pedestrian.

West Yorkshire Police said on Saturday afternoon: “We are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a HGV and a pedestrian on the A1(M) yesterday.

"Officers were called at 16.40pm to the A1(M) at Ferrybridge northbound between junction 41 and 42 to reports a HGV had been in collision with a male.

A1 junction 41

"On arrival the man was not located and it was believed he left the motorway and made his way to nearby woods. A search commenced and the male was located by officers and taken to hospital for treatment.

"The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.