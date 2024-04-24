A1(M) Yorkshire collision: Police to take action against 30 'rubberneckers' who filmed crash scene on their mobile phones
Police initially closed the motorway in both directions between junctions 47 for Allerton Park and 48 for Boroughbridge after the ‘serious’ collision occurred just after 2am.
However, after the re-opening of the northbound carriageway several hours later, a large number of ‘rubberneckers’ took video footage of recovery work at the scene in the southbound lanes.
North Yorkshire Police said: “It is illegal to use a mobile phone when driving. Sadly, we have witnessed motorists driving past and filming the scene. We have taken registration details of approximately 30 vehicles, and we will follow up with action against the drivers.”
The road is expected to be closed for most of the day, but police have yet to give a full update on the circumstances of the collision.
Drone footage posted online appears to show that a HGV has struck a bridge support.