Emergency services were called to the scene near The Inn at Scarcroft pub on the A58 Wetherby Road at 6.25am on Monday. A silver Vauxhall Zafira and a blue Honda CR-V estate had collided near to the junction with Syke Lane.

A passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his thirties from Leeds, was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The four other occupants of the Vauxhall - three men, aged 23, 28 and 47, and a 41-year-old woman - were taken to hospital for treatment.

The collision happened on the A58 Wetherby Road at Scarcroft near to the junction with Syke Lane. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the woman and the 28-year-old man were later released. The 47-year-old man and the 23-year-old man are continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The 23-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of the Honda, a 62-year-old man, also received injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

Two women who were passengers in his vehicle were checked over by ambulance staff at the scene.

Officers are continuing collision investigation work at the scene. They say the road will remain closed until that work is completed.

In the meantime, the Major Collision Enquiry Team wants to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to the crash. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with relevant dashcam footage.