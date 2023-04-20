A HGV driver who overturned and blocked a road in a small Yorkshire village was almost three times over the legal limit for alcohol, police said.

The A59 at Blubberhouses was closed in both directions on Tuesday, April 18 after the HGV overturned.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver, 51-year-old Jacek Borowski, from Poland, lost control of his HGV heading down the hill and blocked the road.

No one else was involved or injured.

Officers breathalysed the driver who blew 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milligrams of breath – almost three times the legal limit.

He was remanded into custody immediately and put before York Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 19.

Borowski pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed limit and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Following one of our travel alerts earlier this week, you may have been aware that on Tuesday there was a collision involving an HGV in Blubberhouses.

The road was closed for most of the day, causing significant disruption in the area.