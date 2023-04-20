All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
1 hour ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
2 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
3 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

A59 Blubberhouses crash: HGV driver who overturned and blocked road in Yorkshire village was three times over legal limit for alcohol

A HGV driver who overturned and blocked a road in a small Yorkshire village was almost three times over the legal limit for alcohol, police said.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST

The A59 at Blubberhouses was closed in both directions on Tuesday, April 18 after the HGV overturned.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver, 51-year-old Jacek Borowski, from Poland, lost control of his HGV heading down the hill and blocked the road.

No one else was involved or injured.

A HGV driver who overturned and blocked a road in a small Yorkshire village was almost three times over the legal limit for alcohol, police said. Photo: North Yorkshire PoliceA HGV driver who overturned and blocked a road in a small Yorkshire village was almost three times over the legal limit for alcohol, police said. Photo: North Yorkshire Police
A HGV driver who overturned and blocked a road in a small Yorkshire village was almost three times over the legal limit for alcohol, police said. Photo: North Yorkshire Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers breathalysed the driver who blew 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milligrams of breath – almost three times the legal limit.

He was remanded into custody immediately and put before York Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 19.

Borowski pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed limit and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Following one of our travel alerts earlier this week, you may have been aware that on Tuesday there was a collision involving an HGV in Blubberhouses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The driver, 51-year-old Jacek Borowski, from Poland, lost control of his HGV heading down the hill and blocked the road completely. The road was closed for most of the day, causing significant disruption in the area.

"He was remanded into custody immediately and put before York Magistrates Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed limit and was disqualified from driving for 23 months. Our officers will not tolerate drunk drivers on our roads - this was a quick result for an incident which could have been much worse.”