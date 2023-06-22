The family of a taxi driver killed in a crash in Yorkshire have paid tribute to him.

Masum Miah, aged 45, from Shipley, was killed when his black Pegeout Partner taxi collided with a grey BMW 3 Series on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick, between Leeds and Harrogate.

It happened at about 1.20am on Sunday, June 18.

His wife Ambia said: "With a heavy, broken heart I will have to say Allah Hafiz (goodbye) to you. I can't ever accept the hard reality of losing you in this tragic, sudden crash.

"I can't promise you I'll be okay, but I promise I will bring our kids up the way we planned together. You'll always be missed because of the way you were humble, funny, loving, caring, and most of all a wonderful husband and father.

"'For sure it is God who created us and to him we shall return.' You have gone, but will never be forgotten. May you rest in peace and our next meeting will be in Jannah. In Sha Allah."