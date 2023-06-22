All Sections
A61 crash: Wife pays tribute to taxi driver husband who was killed in tragic crash

The family of a taxi driver killed in a crash in Yorkshire have paid tribute to him.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:29 BST

Masum Miah, aged 45, from Shipley, was killed when his black Pegeout Partner taxi collided with a grey BMW 3 Series on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick, between Leeds and Harrogate.

It happened at about 1.20am on Sunday, June 18.

His wife Ambia said: "With a heavy, broken heart I will have to say Allah Hafiz (goodbye) to you. I can't ever accept the hard reality of losing you in this tragic, sudden crash.

The family of a man who died in a collision near Harrogate have movingly paid tribute to him. Masum Miah, from Shipley, was described as a 'humble, funny and caring' man.The family of a man who died in a collision near Harrogate have movingly paid tribute to him. Masum Miah, from Shipley, was described as a 'humble, funny and caring' man.
"I can't promise you I'll be okay, but I promise I will bring our kids up the way we planned together. You'll always be missed because of the way you were humble, funny, loving, caring, and most of all a wonderful husband and father.

"'For sure it is God who created us and to him we shall return.' You have gone, but will never be forgotten. May you rest in peace and our next meeting will be in Jannah. In Sha Allah."

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to contact them asking for Steve Hawkins. Quote reference number 12230111568 when passing information.