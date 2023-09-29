Two teenagers have died in a crash on the Leeds outer ring road in the early hours.

West Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.28am this morning, police were called to the collision on the A6120 Ring Road at the junction with Parkside Road, Meanwood.

"A white Audi A3 had left the westbound carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole. An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Another passenger, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Ring road near Meanwood

"A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"A scene and road closure are in place and officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the incident. Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area or who lives along the route to check their dashcam or home CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist the investigation.