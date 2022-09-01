A63 collision: BMW driver arrested after crash in West Yorkshire leaves teenage girl critically ill
A 17-year-old girl is critically ill after a collision on the A63 at Swillington Common, between Leeds and Selby.
West Yorkshire Police said: "At 6.41pm on Wednesday, officers were called to the collision involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the eastbound carriageway of the A63 Selby Road, Swillington Common, near to the junction with Swillington Lane.
"The 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Seat, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with life threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.
"The driver of the Seat, a 45-year-old woman, and another passenger in that vehicle, a 20-year-old man, both received injuries that were serious but not life threatening. They are continuing to receive treatment in hospital.
"The driver of the BMW, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
"A road closure was put in place on both sides of the A63 until about 4am this morning when the scene was cleared.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13220480915 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat."