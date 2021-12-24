File photo of police vehicles

A lorry driver has sadly died after a crash on the A635 Goldthorpe bypass involving two HGVs and two cars this morning (December 24).

The driver of the other lorry involved in the crash was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The occupants of both cars suffered minor injuries.

“We were called at 7.24am to reports of a collision involving two HGVs and two cars,” South Yorkshire Police stated on Twitter.

“Sadly, one of the HGV drivers has died from his injuries.

“His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Officers said the road was expected to remain closed for most of the day, and officers remain on the scene.