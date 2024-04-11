A64 collision: Man seriously injured after flatbred truck crashes into tree between Leeds and York

North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A64 near Tadcaster.

"The driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us. Please email [email protected] if you can help. Please quote reference 12240062774 when passing on information.”