A64 crash: Motorcyclist confirmed dead and woman riding pillion injured after collision with car near Malton

The A64 at High Hutton

The rider, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene and his female pillion passenger was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Their purple BMW motorcycle was travelling eastbound when it collided with a white Ford EcoSport travelling in the same direction near High Hutton, between York and Malton, at 2.20pm.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

The incident has also been referred to the IOPC as a matter of course, as a police training exercise was taking place in the area at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any of the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.