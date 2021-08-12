A64 expected to be closed and diversions in place until Friday in aftermath of crane fire near Tadcaster

The crane was destroyed in the fire

The crane was travelling eastbound when it caught fire on Thursday morning and an immediate closure was put in place between the A659 junction near junction 44 of the A1(M).

The fire has now been extinguished but the 100-tonne vehicle will need to be removed and the carriageway repaired before it can re-open.

Emergency resurfacing works are expected to last until at least 6am on Friday.

The westbound carriageway has re-opened.

Diversions are in place taking eastbound traffic along the A659 through the town of Tadcaster to re-join the A64.

The section is busy in summer with traffic travelling from Leeds to York and the coast.

Highways England's Yorkshire operations manager Stephen Strong said: “We’re working as fast as we can to carry out the essential and emergency repairs required to the eastbound carriageway, as well as the safe removal of the crane, so we can ensure a safe flow of traffic.