A64/A19 Fulford Interchange: Van driver, 54, to stand trial for careless driving over man's death in Yorkshire crash
A van driver is to stand trial over the death of a 37-year-old man in a rush hour crash in Yorkshire.
Romanian national Vasile Siriteanu, from Hull, was killed when his Hyundai i10 was struck by a Ford Transit at the A64/A19 Fulford Interchange in York on March 16, 2022.
On Monday van driver Stephen Blakey, 54, of The Green in Newby, near Scarborough, appeared at York Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.
His trial has been set for November and will last four days.
Blakey was not seriously injured in the collision but was treated for shock.