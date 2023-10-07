A65 crash Ingleton: Man dies after crash involving Ford Ranger and heavy goods lorry
A man has died after a crash on the A65 in North Yorkshire.
Police were called at 7.15am to reports that a black Ford Ranger and a white Iveco heavy goods vehicle had crashed on the A65 at Ingleton.
The driver of the Ford Ranger, a man in his 30’s from Settle, died in the collision.
The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40’s, has been arrested.
He remains in police custody.
The road is expected to be closed for some time.