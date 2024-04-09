Abdullah Mhana would strike up relationships with his victims through social media before meeting them in parks in his car.

Mhana, of Hirst Lodge Court, Bradford, began a relationship with a girl who was just 11-years-old at the time. He told her he was 17 when he was actually aged 23.

The 26-year-old was jailed on Monday (Apr 8) after admitting a total of 17 offences including five rapes, seven making indecent images, one sexual assault of a child, one offence of causing a child to watch a sexual act, one assault by penetration and one offence of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Fourteen thousand indecent images were found on Mhana’s devices. Mhana was jailed for 10-and-a-half years and also made to sign the sex offenders register and given a sexual harm prevention order. He will also serve an extra two-and-a-half years on licence.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Bolton of Bradford District’s Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team said: “Mhana is a dangerous sexual predator who deserves to be behind bars for a very long time. He groomed vulnerable young children, deceived them into thinking he was a young boy and then took advantage of them.

“He would use social media apps to groom his victims over a three year period, making them perform sexual acts that they didn’t consent to. These victims have been through a horrendous ordeal that no child should ever have to go through. Specially trained officers continue to support them as they look to rebuild their lives.

“Throughout this investigation, we have recovered images from Mhana’s phone in which we believe there are unidentified victims. I would encourage anyone who knew Mhana or who has been in contact with him to come forward. We will treat any information given sensitively and confidentially.

“This case is not closed and we will continue to work with any further victims to make sure they get the support and justice they deserve."