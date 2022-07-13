Abi Fisher: Man charged with the murder of 'wonderful' Yorkshire teacher

Police confirmed on Tuesday evening (July 12) that Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, West Yorkshire, has been charged with 29-year-old Abi Fisher’s murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abi was reported missing from her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire over the weekend, and a body was found in the search to find her in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, Barnsley on Sunday.

Abi was reported missing from her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire over the weekend, and a body was found in the search to find her in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, Barnsley on Sunday.

The body has now been formally identified as that of Abi, police confirmed this evening.

Abi was a teacher at Featherstone All Saints CE Academy and had a passion for science.

A spokesperson for the school said they were ‘devastated’ by her death.

In a statement, headteacher Matthew Jones said: "Abi was a wonderful person.

"She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.

"In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives.

"We are devastated by Abi's tragic death, and will continue to pray for her and her family.

"As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time."

Anyone who drove on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton, between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday July 9, is asked to submit their footage to the police.