Abi Fisher murder: School pays tribute to year three teacher with a 'passion for science'

Abi, whose maiden name was Richardson, taight year three at Featherstone All Saints C of E Academy, near her home in Castleford.

She was particularly passionate about the science curriculum.

In a statement, headteacher Matthew Jones said: "Abi was a wonderful person.

Abi Fisher

"She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.

"In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives.

"We are devastated by Abi's tragic death, and will continue to pray for her and her family.

"As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time."

The 29-year-old went missing from the home she shared with her husband and three-month-old daughter on Friday.

On Sunday her body was found in undergrowth in the village of Brierley, near Barnsley.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

Parents whose children attended the school also paid tribute to Abi.

Ruth Finan said: "This was the amazing Abi Fisher. Before she was married and she was the wonderful Miss Richardson.

"She really was a perfect teacher. Supportive, firm kind and gosh she knew her children.

"I am so so sorry Abi that you won’t see your beautiful baby Sydney grow up.

"You deserved so much more than this."

Leigh Ann added: "Thinking of this beautiful lady. A woman who believed in both my girls and brought out the very best in them. I didn’t know her on a personal level, but as Mrs Fisher, who all of the children adored. She was always smiling and so jolly.