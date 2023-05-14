Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Sheffield on the Coronation Bank Holiday Monday.

The two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of murder by South Yorkshire Police as part of its investigation into the death of Adam Abdul-Basit. They will appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Monday (May 15).

Officers were called to Smelter Wood Drive in Sheffield at around 1pm on May 8 following reports of an assault. Adam was found with serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, have been remanded in custody. A third teenager arrested in connection with the murder investigation has been released on police bail.

Police at the scene on Smelter Wood Drive on May 8