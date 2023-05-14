All Sections
Adam Abdul-Basit murder: Two teenagers charged in connection with murder in 19-year-old in Sheffield

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Sheffield on the Coronation Bank Holiday Monday.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 14th May 2023, 07:58 BST

The two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of murder by South Yorkshire Police as part of its investigation into the death of Adam Abdul-Basit. They will appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Monday (May 15).

Officers were called to Smelter Wood Drive in Sheffield at around 1pm on May 8 following reports of an assault. Adam was found with serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, have been remanded in custody. A third teenager arrested in connection with the murder investigation has been released on police bail.

Police at the scene on Smelter Wood Drive on May 8
Police at the scene on Smelter Wood Drive on May 8

South Yorkshire Police’s investigation team is continuing to appeal for information in connection with the murder, and has asked for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 409 of May 8. You can also contact them using the Major Incident Public Portal, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.