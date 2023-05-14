The two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of murder by South Yorkshire Police as part of its investigation into the death of Adam Abdul-Basit. They will appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Monday (May 15).
Officers were called to Smelter Wood Drive in Sheffield at around 1pm on May 8 following reports of an assault. Adam was found with serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, have been remanded in custody. A third teenager arrested in connection with the murder investigation has been released on police bail.
South Yorkshire Police’s investigation team is continuing to appeal for information in connection with the murder, and has asked for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 409 of May 8. You can also contact them using the Major Incident Public Portal, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.