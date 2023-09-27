A Yorkshire crocodile expert and leading zoologist has pleaded guilty to 60 charges including bestiality, aggravated cruelty against animals and possessing child abuse material in an Australian court.

Adam Robert Corden Britton accepted the charges which involved the torture, rape and killing of dogs, in the Northern Territory Supreme Court on Monday (Sep 25). Court documents said Britton filmed himself torturing and killing dogs before posting the videos online between November 2020 and April 2022.

The court documents said Britton had a "sadistic sexual interest" in animals, particularly dogs, dating back to 2014. The crown prosecution said his "deliberate and planned conduct" resulted in the deaths of 39 dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A joint team of Australian Federal Police and Northern Territory police conducted a raid on the 51-year-old's property in Darwin in April last year which resulted in his arrest. Police seized 44 items including computers, mobile phones, cameras, hard-drives and weapons from his property.

Adam Robert Corden Britton accepted the charges which involved the torture, rape and killing of dogs, in the Northern Territory Supreme Court on Monday. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

The prosecution said police found 15 child abuse material files on his laptop. The documents said Britton used a shipping container on his property and frequented a number of different locations outside of his property to carry out the acts on the animals.

According to the documents, Britton used a Gumtree application to obtain custody of many of the 42 dogs, where he often "built a rapport" with the owners who "had to reluctantly give their pets away due to travel or work commitments".

Britton operated two Telegram accounts under the names of Monster and Cerberus. He used the Cerberus account to "upload and disseminate" the images and recordings he had produced. Britton has been held in custody and his case has been adjourned for sentencing submissions in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was born in Yorkshire and moved to Australia 20 years ago, and he has previously worked with the BBC and National Geographic. Multiple reports say he hosted David Attenborough on his property as Mr Attenborough's team filmed the Life In Cold Blood docuseries.