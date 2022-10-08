Officers were called to reports of concern for a man at around 10.48am on Monday, September 19 on Spring Street, Rotherham.

Upon arrival, 31-year-old Adam, was found unresponsive and was confirmed dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Friday, October 8 that two more men have been charged with his murder.

Adam Clapam was killed on Monday, September 19 in Rotherham. Five people have been charged in connection with his murder. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Muhammad Ashraf, 18, of Fraser Road, Rotherham, and Arbab Yusuf, 23, of Norwood Avenue, Romford, have each been charged with murder, Section 18 assault (wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm), false imprisonment and oral rape.

They have been remanded in custody.

Ashraf and Yusuf will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, October 8).

Kieron Millar, 29, of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham has been charged with murder, section 18 grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and causing a male to engage in sexual activity.

He was set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on September 24.

Robert Crookes, 31, Lynette Myers, 38 and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons were all charged with murder, false imprisonment, section 18 grievous bodily harm and oral rape last week.