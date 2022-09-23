They have also been charged with falsely imprisoning and orally raping Mr Clapham, from Doncaster, and inflicting GBH.

He was found unresponsive on Spring Street in Rotherham on Monday morning and confirmed dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Robert Crookes, 31, of no fixed address, Lynette Myers, 38, of Hounsfield Crescent, Rotherham, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named due to legal reasons, have all been charged with murder, false imprisonment, section 18 grievous bodily harm and oral rape.

Adam Clapham, 31

“Martin Shaw, 43, of Norfolk Street, Rotherham, has also been charged with assisting an offender.

“They will all appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via live chat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 256 of 19 September 2022. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.”