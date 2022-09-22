Adam Clapham was father to a young daughter and originally from Doncaster.

Police found Adam unresponsive on Spring Street in Rotherham on the morning of September 19 and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

His family have now released a photograph of him.

Adam Clapham, 31

South Yorkshire Police said: “This morning, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

“A 31-year-old man, 38-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, and a 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, all remain in police custody.”

Rotherham district commander Chief Superintendent Laura Koscikiewicz added: “We continue to make progress and piece together the circumstances which have led to the tragic death of this young man.

"We have been conducting several enquiries in the surrounding area and there are a small number of scenes in place as our investigations continue.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out patrols. We understand incidents of this nature cause great concern among the local community, and we will remain in your neighbourhoods over the coming days to provide additional reassurance to local residents.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who may hold any information which could help us during our investigation. If you know something, please get in touch.”