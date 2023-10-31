All Sections
Adam Johnson: Police say investigation into ice hockey player's death in Sheffield 'complex and will take some time'

South Yorkshire Police officers have left the Utilita Arena in Sheffield but will continue to investigate the ‘complex’ death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:20 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:20 GMT

Nottingham Panthers player Johnson, 29, died after his throat was cut by the blade of a Sheffield Steelers player’s skate during a collision in the weekend's EIHL match.

The latest statement from South Yorkshire Police read: “Our investigation into the death of a player following a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday 28 October remains ongoing.

"Since Saturday, detectives have been carrying out a range of enquiries including reviewing footage, talking to witnesses and seeking the advice and support of highly specialised experts to seek to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened. We have also been working closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our investigation.

People lay flowers and messages in tribute to Nottingham Panthers' ice hockey player Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, the home of the PanthersPeople lay flowers and messages in tribute to Nottingham Panthers' ice hockey player Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, the home of the Panthers
"As with all unexpected and sudden deaths, it is standard practice for police to investigate the circumstances fully and feedback our findings to HM Coroner.

"Our officers have now left the scene, however due to the complex nature of this tragic and unprecedented incident, it is likely the wider investigation will take some time.

"We continue to encourage the public to avoid speculation, including on social media, while we continue our enquiries and will provide updates when appropriate. Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of all those affected.”