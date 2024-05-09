Adrian Lane: Woman, 40, admits dangerous driving over collision which killed Yorkshire cyclist
Dr Adrian Lane, 58, of Greystones in Sheffield, died after he was struck by a car on Ringinglow Road in September 2022.
Gillian Dungworth, 40, of Herringthorpe in Rotherham, has now admitted the charge at Sheffield Crown Court.
Dr Lane, who left two children, was returning home when the collision happened just weeks before he was due to move to Spain with his partner.
Dungworth will return to court for sentencing next month.
Cycle safety campaigners have since launched The Lane Campaign in Adrian’s memory and installed a ‘ghost bike’ memorial at the spot where he died.
Dr Lane, who owned an IT business, was a passionate and experienced cyclist who commuted on his bike regularly. He held a PhD from the University of Sheffield and had previously worked on air quality projects for Sheffield City Council.