A 40-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a cyclist by dangerous driving.

Dr Adrian Lane, 58, of Greystones in Sheffield, died after he was struck by a car on Ringinglow Road in September 2022.

Gillian Dungworth, 40, of Herringthorpe in Rotherham, has now admitted the charge at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Lane, who left two children, was returning home when the collision happened just weeks before he was due to move to Spain with his partner.

Dr Adrian Lane was 58 when he was killed in a collision in Sheffield

Dungworth will return to court for sentencing next month.

Cycle safety campaigners have since launched The Lane Campaign in Adrian’s memory and installed a ‘ghost bike’ memorial at the spot where he died.