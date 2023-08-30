A woman has been arrested after a 42-year-old man was found murdered at a house in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of an injured male at a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, shortly after 11pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 August).

"Emergency services attended and the injured man was pronounced deceased a short time later. A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Hughes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man at a house in Wakefield. His immediate family have been informed and we have specialist officers supporting them at this extremely difficult time.

Greenwood Court, Agbrigg

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation at this time.

“This incident has taken place in a quiet residential road. We have been making enquiries with those living in the vicinity but if anyone else has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries then I would ask them to come forward.”