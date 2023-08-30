All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Agbrigg: Woman, 39, arrested after man is found murdered at house in Yorkshire

A woman has been arrested after a 42-year-old man was found murdered at a house in Wakefield.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:51 BST

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of an injured male at a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, shortly after 11pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 August).

"Emergency services attended and the injured man was pronounced deceased a short time later. A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Hughes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man at a house in Wakefield. His immediate family have been informed and we have specialist officers supporting them at this extremely difficult time.

Most Popular
Greenwood Court, AgbriggGreenwood Court, Agbrigg
Greenwood Court, Agbrigg

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation at this time.

“This incident has taken place in a quiet residential road. We have been making enquiries with those living in the vicinity but if anyone else has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries then I would ask them to come forward.”

Anyone with information for the investigation team is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230481676.