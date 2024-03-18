Air ambulance called after car flips on its side in Yorkshire village as four people are injured

Police were called to the crash on Rochdale Road in Greetland, West Yorkshire, shortly beforte 7.45pm. The air ambulance is also understood to have been sent to the scene of the crash.

Police say four people suffered what they have described as “minor injuries” – three from the car which flipped over and one from one of the parked cars.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit and remains in custody at this time.

The road was blocked while police investigated and moved the vehicles and debris but is now clear.