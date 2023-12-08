Alfie Lewis murder: Boy, 14, denies murdering teenager near Yorkshire school

Alfie, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area of the city on November 7 as children were leaving two nearby schools. On Friday (Dec 8) the teenager accused of stabbing him to death pleaded not guilty to murder.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to possession of a kitchen knife on Church Lane, Leeds, on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearing a white shirt and thick-rimmed glasses, the boy spoke only to confirm his name and enter pleas to the two charges during the 35-minute hearing at Leeds Crown Court. A three-week trial is due to start on April 22 next year.

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death in November. (pic by WYP)

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, said the defendant would stay remanded in youth detention accommodation until then. After his death, Alfie's family paid tribute to him as an "all-round entertainer" who was known as Uncle Alfie.

A family statement issued through West Yorkshire Police said: "I haven't got the words to describe how devastated we all are. Alfie, you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.