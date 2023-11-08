All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Alfie Lewis murder: Family pay tribute to teen stabbed near Yorkshire school

A 15-year-old boy who died after he was stabbed near a school had the "biggest heart" and took care of everyone around him, his family said.
By Dave Higgens, PA
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:38 GMT

Alfie Lewis was attacked in the Horsforth area of Leeds on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

On Wednesday, his family paid tribute to the teenager they called Uncle Alfie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A family statement issued through West Yorkshire Police said: "I haven't got the words to describe how devastated we all are. Alfie, you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

Most Popular
Alfie Lewis was knifed near his old school in Horsforth, Leeds just before 3pm on Tuesday (November 7) Alfie Lewis was knifed near his old school in Horsforth, Leeds just before 3pm on Tuesday (November 7)
Alfie Lewis was knifed near his old school in Horsforth, Leeds just before 3pm on Tuesday (November 7)

"You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie. We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you.

"You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever. Love you Uncle Alfie."

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident remains in police custody.

The force said a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening has been released without charge.