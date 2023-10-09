A 62-year-old man may be found not fit to stand trial over an arson attack and assault at a GP surgery in Yorkshire.

John Leadbitter, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody since the incident at the Ampleforth Surgery in Ryedale in August.

He appeared at York Crown Court on Monday charged with arson with intent to endanger life, assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of a knife and affray.

Staff at the medical practice were left in shock when a fire was started in the reception area and a member of staff attacked during the frightening incident. The surgery has been closed since, and is not expected to re-open until December. Its services, including the pharmacy, have ben transferred to its partner surgery in Hovingham.

Staff also had to undergo post-trauma counselling sessions in the aftermath of the fire.

However, Leadbitter only spoke briefly via video link from prison during the hearing and a plea was not taken. Psychiatric reports are being prepared on his fitness to plead, and both legal teams agreed that a finding of facts hearing may take place instead of a trial.

Further information was being sought about the charge of actual bodily harm and what it relates to.