Ancient silverware burgled from historic Yorkshire Dales church, vicar says

Burglars have stolen silverware dating from the 18th century from St Margaret’s Church in Hawes, its vicar has announced.

Rev’d Dave Clark, vicar of the benefice of Upper Wensleydale, said the church was broken into in the early hours of March 1.

The church’s oak door was damaged and silverware has been burged.

He said: “It would appear that a spate of break ins and burglaries are taking place in the area, of which we are now one.

Sometime during the early hours of March 1, the church building was broken into using considerable force.

"An Oak door from the original construction and surrounding stonework were damaged and now need replacing, but more upsetting is that a significant quantity of ancient Silverware with particular historic attachment to Hawes (18th and 19th century) was stolen.

"The police spent a number of hours with us searching for prints and evidence.”