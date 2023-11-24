Play equipment at a £260,000 refurbished park in Leeds has been set on fire just 12 months after it opened.

The tractor-style slide in the centre of Pudsey Park has been severely damaged and now cordoned off following the incident, which is alleged to have taken place on Wednesday night. (Nov 22)

The park was refurbished in a huge operation during 2022.

It was closed for around five months from May to October to allow work to be completed on an upgrade of the playground.

New play equipment including new swings, a new roundabout and climbing tower was installed.

The park is one of the most popular in Leeds by visitor numbers and many enjoyed the new setup in the past 12 months.

However, visitors arrived on Thursday morning to find major damage to the slide from an alleged fire.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, councillor Simon Seary said he was sad to see the devastating damage to the equipment.

"Especially after we have seen a massive reduction in the number of incidents of anti social behaviour reported in the town centre following the closure of ‘the local’ off license”, he added.

"Hopefully the CCTV around the town centre and witness will ensure we find the culprits!”

The improvements were made possible by Section 106 funding, which comes from developers who have built properties in the area.