Antique jewellery stolen in ram raid at Elsecar Heritage Centre in Barnsley

Elsecar Heritage Centre

South Yorkshire Police said the break-in at the Barnsley visitor attraction happened just after midnight on Sunday July 18.

A silver Volkswagen was used to ram the gates to the centre before the offenders forced entry to one of the buildings in the complex and stole a large silver and green safe

The safe contained pieces of distinctive antique jewellery.

Some of the items stolen

The complex's shopping yards are home to an antiques centre and a heritage clothing and jewellery boutique, but neither the police or the businesses have confirmed which premises were targeted.