Antique jewellery stolen in ram raid at Elsecar Heritage Centre in Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police said the break-in at the Barnsley visitor attraction happened just after midnight on Sunday July 18.
A silver Volkswagen was used to ram the gates to the centre before the offenders forced entry to one of the buildings in the complex and stole a large silver and green safe
The safe contained pieces of distinctive antique jewellery.
The complex's shopping yards are home to an antiques centre and a heritage clothing and jewellery boutique, but neither the police or the businesses have confirmed which premises were targeted.
Anyone who has any information about the incident or who has been offered one of the items for sale is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 14/110254/21.