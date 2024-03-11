Appeal after man walks out of Yorkshire coffee shop without paying £90 bill

North Yorkshire Police said the man walked out of Rubins Coffee on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate without paying for his food bill on January 10, which came to almost £90.

A statement from the force said: “We’re asking people in the Harrogate area to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image. We need to speak to him following a complaint about making off without payment of a food bill at Rubins Coffee on Cheltenham Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It happened on 10 January 2024 and the bill amounted to £87.70.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the appeal