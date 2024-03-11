Appeal after man walks out of Yorkshire coffee shop without paying £90 bill
North Yorkshire Police said the man walked out of Rubins Coffee on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate without paying for his food bill on January 10, which came to almost £90.
A statement from the force said: “We’re asking people in the Harrogate area to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image. We need to speak to him following a complaint about making off without payment of a food bill at Rubins Coffee on Cheltenham Parade.
"It happened on 10 January 2024 and the bill amounted to £87.70.
“If you can help identify the man, please call 101, option 4, quoting reference number 12240005337. The officer in the case is PC 296 Burrows. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
