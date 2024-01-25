Appeal after peregrine falcon found shot on school grounds in Yorkshire

The peregrine falcon, which is the world’s fastest animal and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, was found on the playing field of Littlemore Infant Academy in Askern, in South Yorkshire. The school backs onto open countryside.

The bird was found with two shotgun pellets embedded in its leg and a dislocated coracoid bone, which prevented the bird from flying. The location of the pellets and the nature of the injuries sustained suggest that the bird was probably flying when it was shot.

It was taken to Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in North Malton after it was found on December 11, and it was given expert care with the support of Battle Flatts Veterinary Clinic. After a month of rehabilitative care the Peregrine was released back into the wild on 13 January 2023.

The injured peregrine falcon

Jean Thorpe, of Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre: “When a bird has suffered in this way it’s difficult to know if they’ll survive. The stress alone can be too much for them, and rehabilitation can be really challenging. We were lucky with this one. It’s a real privilege to have the opportunity to encounter one of these incredible birds but I just wish it was under different circumstances. This isn’t the first shot Peregrine I’ve had to care for, and I doubt it will be the last. These crimes are happening right under our noses, it’s unforgivable.”

Mark Naguib, of Battle Flatts Vets, added: “I strongly suspect that this bird was flying when it was shot, given the location of the pellets and the types of injuries sustained. Being shot in the leg would not cause it to crash instantly – it would do so due to pain, shock or disorientation and it could have flown for a distance prior to crashing and sustaining the injury to the shoulder region, rendering it unable to fly.”

Mark Thomas, Head of RSPB Investigations, added: “The idea of the world’s fastest bird, laying critically wounded in an infant school in Doncaster because someone shot it with a shotgun is appalling. We urge anyone with any information to come forward in strict confidence. “

Inspector Peter Heginbotham, South Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime Team, added: “To know that a protected Peregrine Falcon has been intentionally shot with a shotgun and found in Doncaster is extremely concerning, but unfortunately not unique. Sadly, Peregrine Falcons are still being shot, trapped and poisoned in Northern England.

“We will thoroughly investigate this crime and would encourage anyone who can assist us with our investigation to please come forward and help us tackle and prevent these crimes from happening.”