Appeal to find dog's owner as German shepherd kills lamb in savage attack in Yorkshire countryside

A lamb has died after a dog savagely attacked a group of sheep in a field near Harrogate.

The incident involved a large German shepherd in the village of Rainton on Wednesday April 26 at 11.20am.

North Yorkshire Police said: “A dog was seen in a field, attacking sheep. The dog was chased away from the field, but two ewes and a lamb had been attacked. The lamb sadly died from its injuries.

"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone that might have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can assist in identifying the owner of the dog.

Signs asking dog owners to keep their pets under control during lambing season.

"Anyone who has information that could assist is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to David Mackay.”