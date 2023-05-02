All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
56 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
3 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Appeal to find dog's owner as German shepherd kills lamb in savage attack in Yorkshire countryside

A lamb has died after a dog savagely attacked a group of sheep in a field near Harrogate.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:31 BST

The incident involved a large German shepherd in the village of Rainton on Wednesday April 26 at 11.20am.

North Yorkshire Police said: “A dog was seen in a field, attacking sheep. The dog was chased away from the field, but two ewes and a lamb had been attacked. The lamb sadly died from its injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone that might have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can assist in identifying the owner of the dog.

Most Popular
Signs asking dog owners to keep their pets under control during lambing season.Signs asking dog owners to keep their pets under control during lambing season.
Signs asking dog owners to keep their pets under control during lambing season.

"Anyone who has information that could assist is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to David Mackay.”

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230074349.