Armed police patrols used in high footfall areas to reassure people in run-up to Christmas

The force said the patrols are there for reassurance, and not because of any increased risk, or intelligence suggesting increased risk, to the area’s communities.

It said the officers are engaging with residents and shoppers, just like the Neighbourhood Police teams, and are encouraging people to talk to them if they have any concerns while out and about.

A spokesman said: “As part of our increased patrolling in high footfall areas this Christmas, you may see officers from our armed unit out and about.

“We want to reassure you that this isn’t cause for concern, it’s just one of our many plans to ensure you have a safe festive period.

“These armed patrols are common for us, but due to the increase in numbers of people in certain areas, we’ve stepped them up and you may see a higher number of officers.

“We often get questions when members of the public see armed officers so we want to be absolutely clear that our armed officers out on patrol in areas such as town and city centres and Christmas markets are there simply for reassurance and not because of any increased risk, or intelligence suggesting increased risk, to our communities.

“They will be engaging with people in these areas, as our uniformed community and patrol officers normally do, and we would encourage you to speak to them if you do have any concerns.

“The fact they are deployed to our busiest areas over this festive period does mean that should an incident occur; they can very quickly respond to ensure the safety of all.