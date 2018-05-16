Armed police swoop on Leeds house to arrest man over Burmantofts Street drive-by shooting

Armed police arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting when they swooped on a house in Leeds during the middle of the night.

The 26-year-old man was arrested at an address in the Bramley area of the city shortly after 3.30am today.

Police working at the scene of the shooting in Burmantofts Street last week.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to the shooting of a 23-year-old man in Burmantofts Street, Leeds, last Wednesday.

The victim was shot in the shoulder as he sat in the front seat of BMW which was stationary at traffic lights in Burmantofts Street.

It was attacked by the occupants of a silver Mazda 3 which pulled up alongside it.

The victim was driven to St James’s Hospital for treatment to the injury, which was classed as minor.

He was subsequently arrested but was later released without charge.

The Mazda was found burned out in Davies Avenue, Roundhay.

The man arrested this morning is currently in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent Team, said: “This arrest comes as a result of the enquiries we are continuing to progress for this investigation. We are still treating it as an isolated incident in which the victim was specifically targeted.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but we are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident itself, which took place at a busy junction on Wednesday evening, or who saw the Mazda either at the scene or in Davies Avenue, Roundhay, where it was abandoned and set on fire.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has any specific information about who was involved in the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

"People can retain their anonymity by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers and any information we receive will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

The shooting in Burmantofts Street is one of three firearms incidents to have taken place in Leeds in less than a week.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101, quoting Operation Flowwick, or online via the force website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.