Cleveland Police were called to the McDonalds on Thrush Road in Redcar on Thursday afternoon (Apr 4) following several reports of a male in the building with what looked to be a gun.

While the gun looked real to customers, it turned out to be a wooden replica tucked into the pocket of a 15-year-old boy. The boy was taken back home by police and given advice.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Armed response officers were called to McDonalds on Thrush Road in Redcar this afternoon, following several reports that a male inside of the restaurant had a handgun in his pocket.

“Whilst the gun looked real to the customers who contacted police with good intention, following closer inspection by the officers who attended it was established that this was a wooden replica gun and no threats had been made.