Armed police swoop on McDonalds in Redcar due to boy with wooden gun
Cleveland Police were called to the McDonalds on Thrush Road in Redcar on Thursday afternoon (Apr 4) following several reports of a male in the building with what looked to be a gun.
While the gun looked real to customers, it turned out to be a wooden replica tucked into the pocket of a 15-year-old boy. The boy was taken back home by police and given advice.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Armed response officers were called to McDonalds on Thrush Road in Redcar this afternoon, following several reports that a male inside of the restaurant had a handgun in his pocket.
“Whilst the gun looked real to the customers who contacted police with good intention, following closer inspection by the officers who attended it was established that this was a wooden replica gun and no threats had been made.
“The 15-year-old boy was taken home by officers and provided with strong words of advice in front of his parents. Officers would like to thank the public-spirited customers who contacted us, ensuring that swift action was taken so it could be confirmed that everyone was safe.”