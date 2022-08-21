Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armend Xhika died after being fatally stabbed following a fight on Earl Marshal Road in Burngreave, Sheffield, on May 13, 2021.

Police attended the scene, and then also attended a second altercation on Kirton Road in the Pitsmoor area of the city a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armend, who lived on Kirton Road, was taken to A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which was then driven off while medics battled to revive him. Open heart surgery was performed in the hope of saving his life but he died, triggering a murder probe.

Police at Earl Marshall Road in Sheffield where Armand Xhika was stabbed to death

After being arrested on suspicion of murder on August 20 this year, Mardov Dushku, 29, of Shirecliffe Lane in Sheffield, was charged later that day.

It means there have now been three men arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr Xhika.

Luigi Antonacci, of Scorseby Street, Bradford and Mentor Selmani, 27, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with murder and remanded into custody. Selmanis is set to stand trial over the murder at Sheffield Crown Court in January 2023.

A 21 year-old woman arrested in June 2022 remained released under investigation.