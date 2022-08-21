Armend Xhika murder: Third man charged with murder after death of 22-year-old in Yorkshire
A third man has been charged with murder following the death of a 22-year-old in Yorkshire last year.
Armend Xhika died after being fatally stabbed following a fight on Earl Marshal Road in Burngreave, Sheffield, on May 13, 2021.
Police attended the scene, and then also attended a second altercation on Kirton Road in the Pitsmoor area of the city a short time later.
Armend, who lived on Kirton Road, was taken to A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which was then driven off while medics battled to revive him. Open heart surgery was performed in the hope of saving his life but he died, triggering a murder probe.
After being arrested on suspicion of murder on August 20 this year, Mardov Dushku, 29, of Shirecliffe Lane in Sheffield, was charged later that day.
It means there have now been three men arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr Xhika.
Luigi Antonacci, of Scorseby Street, Bradford and Mentor Selmani, 27, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with murder and remanded into custody. Selmanis is set to stand trial over the murder at Sheffield Crown Court in January 2023.
A 21 year-old woman arrested in June 2022 remained released under investigation.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police still want to hear from anyone who may be able to help with their murder investigation. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 857 of 13 May 2021. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.