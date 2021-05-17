Army bomb disposal unit called in over 'suspicious items' found inside house in Marsden

Manchester Road near Marsden, Huddersfield. Picture: Google Street View

The house on Manchester Road between Marsden and Slaithwaite was cordoned off on Monday afternoon following safety concerns.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were attending the property as part of an ongoing investigation, although did not disclose further details, with an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) subsequently called to the scene following the discovery of suspicious items.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police are attending a property on Manchester Road, Marsden as part of an ongoing investigation.

"A cordon has been placed around the property and as a precaution the EOD were requested after police found potentially suspicious items in the property.

"Road closures are in place and local bus companies have been made aware of diversions while the EOD assessment is carried out."