Arrest warrant issued for former Co-op boss and Yorkshire councillor Paul Flowers

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for former Co-op boss Paul Flowers after he failed to attend court.

Flowers, 73, was due to enter a plea at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday to a charge that he committed a £68,000 fraud by abusing his position.

Prosecutor Brian Treadwell said the solicitor previously instructed by Flowers had now lost contact with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Timothy Smith said: "I issue a bench warrant not backed for bail in light of his non-appearance and being no contact with his solicitor."

Former Co-op Bank boss and Yorkshire councillor Paul Flowers. Photo credit: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Last month, Flowers made his first court appearance at Manchester Magistrates' Court after two earlier hearings were aborted when his lawyers said he had recently suffered a stroke and could not attend.

On the last occasion the defendant walked slowly into the dock with the aid of a wheeled Zimmer frame.

Flowers, a former Methodist minister, Labour councillor in both Rochdale and Bradford and chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013, did not indicate a plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was told the case could not be dealt with at a magistrates' court and was granted unconditional bail until Wednesday's hearing.