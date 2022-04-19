Arrests made after police use stinger to end car chase in North Yorkshire

Two men were arrested after the car chase on Saturday night

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 6pm on Saturday, April 16 because a silver VW Golf was being driven “erratically” around Scarborough and men were hanging out of the windows.

The occupants also allegedly got out of the car on several occasions and threatened people with violence.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on the A171, near The Flask Inn, but the driver sped off and collided with another car.

Later that night, the car was spotted by officers in Pickering. The driver sped off again, heading towards York, but was brought to a stop by a stinger device.

In a statement, police said: “Two men, aged 37 and 23, who were both occupants of the car, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

"Both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“We would like to hear from any witnesses who saw the car being driven either on Scarborough seafront, the A171 or A64, and who have not already spoken to us to get in touch.

“We'd also like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage of the car or anyone who was involved in an altercation with the occupants.”